Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless, made of glass, and priced from $54

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Glass 18- by 24-inch Magnetic Dry-Erase Board for $54.14 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, there are some occasions when you find it easier to plot out an idea on a large surface. Thankfully this Amazon discount is here to save the day. It measures 1.5-by 2-feet and features a clean style that should look great on your wall. A borderless frame delivers a clean and minimalistic look. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another dry-erase board on sale.

And if you want something a bit larger, we’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics Glass Non-Magnetic 24- by 36-inch Dry-Erase Board for $55.04 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. In many regards this offering is very similar to the offering above, but a couple of notable differences include a non-magnetic surface and frosted appearance. A larger surface should make mind-mapping a bit easier than the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend quite a bit less when opting for something more basic like Mead’s 24- by 18-inch Dry-Erase Board Whiteboard. It is available for $15 and doesn’t look too shabby. It forfeits glass for melamine, yielding a cheaper-looking surface, but aluminum edges should help class things up.

AmazonBasics Glass Magnetic Dry-Erase Board features:

Magnetic glass white board for home or office note taking, drawing, or organization; Borderless frame for a clean, minimal look

White glass surface can be written on with dry erase markers and wiped away easily

Magnetic surface can be used to hold lightweight items for reference or display with high-powered magnets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!