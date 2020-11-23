Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless, made of glass, and priced from $54

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Glass 18- by 24-inch Magnetic Dry-Erase Board for $54.14 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, there are some occasions when you find it easier to plot out an idea on a large surface. Thankfully this Amazon discount is here to save the day. It measures 1.5-by 2-feet and features a clean style that should look great on your wall. A borderless frame delivers a clean and minimalistic look. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another dry-erase board on sale.
And if you want something a bit larger, we’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics Glass Non-Magnetic 24- by 36-inch Dry-Erase Board for $55.04 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. In many regards this offering is very similar to the offering above, but a couple of notable differences include a non-magnetic surface and frosted appearance. A larger surface should make mind-mapping a bit easier than the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Spend quite a bit less when opting for something more basic like Mead’s 24- by 18-inch Dry-Erase Board Whiteboard. It is available for $15 and doesn’t look too shabby. It forfeits glass for melamine, yielding a cheaper-looking surface, but aluminum edges should help class things up.
AmazonBasics Glass Magnetic Dry-Erase Board features:
- Magnetic glass white board for home or office note taking, drawing, or organization; Borderless frame for a clean, minimal look
- White glass surface can be written on with dry erase markers and wiped away easily
- Magnetic surface can be used to hold lightweight items for reference or display with high-powered magnets
