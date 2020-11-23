Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless, made of glass, and priced from $54

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020AmazonBasics
Save 15% $54

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Glass 18- by 24-inch Magnetic Dry-Erase Board for $54.14 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, there are some occasions when you find it easier to plot out an idea on a large surface. Thankfully this Amazon discount is here to save the day. It measures 1.5-by 2-feet and features a clean style that should look great on your wall. A borderless frame delivers a clean and minimalistic look. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another dry-erase board on sale.

And if you want something a bit larger, we’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics Glass Non-Magnetic 24- by 36-inch Dry-Erase Board for $55.04 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. In many regards this offering is very similar to the offering above, but a couple of notable differences include a non-magnetic surface and frosted appearance. A larger surface should make mind-mapping a bit easier than the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend quite a bit less when opting for something more basic like Mead’s 24- by 18-inch Dry-Erase Board Whiteboard. It is available for $15 and doesn’t look too shabby. It forfeits glass for melamine, yielding a cheaper-looking surface, but aluminum edges should help class things up.

AmazonBasics Glass Magnetic Dry-Erase Board features:

  • Magnetic glass white board for home or office note taking, drawing, or organization; Borderless frame for a clean, minimal look
  • White glass surface can be written on with dry erase markers and wiped away easily
  • Magnetic surface can be used to hold lightweight items for reference or display with high-powered magnets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 AmazonBasics

About the Author

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
totallee Black Friday sale 30% off with lowest prices y...
Amazon’s 14-piece Angled Wrench Set hits second-b...
adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% of...
Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styl...
AeroGarden Sprout sees first discount to $70 (Save 30%)...
Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-c...
This promo nets you $5 + a smart garage door opener at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $52

Timex and Fossil watch deals abound at Amazon with pricing as low as $24 (Up to $52 off)

From $24 Learn More
Save $600

Stealthily cloak the big screen with a Samsung Frame TV from $478 (Up to $600 off)

From $478 Learn More
40% off

Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

$12 Learn More

Green Deals: Save $200 on Sun Joe’s 100V electric snow blower, more

Learn More
Save $270

ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch screen, more up to $270 off for Black Friday

From $900 Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More

A first look at the new LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets: X-Wing, Tie Fighter, more

Read more Learn More
Review

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X|S and other storage options [Video]

Learn More