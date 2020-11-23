Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020Anova
Save 50% From $139

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted up to 50% off Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers. Our top pick is the Anova Culinary 1200W Sous Vide Pro Precision Cooker at $199 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $200 off the going rate and matches for the lowest price we have tracked. Anova’s Pro-tier precision cooker is ready to tackle large meals with 1,200 watts of power. This means it can heat up to 26 gallons of water, helping make everything from holiday to standard meal planning a whole lot easier. With it you’ll be better suited to cook chicken, fish, vegetables, beef, lamb, pork, and the list goes on. Even better, this unit boasts built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, making it a cinch to control from your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Anova Culinary 1000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $139 shipped at Amazon. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and comes within $29 of its Amazon low. While not quite as powerful as the lead deal, this unit is still more than capable of knocking out meals for around eight people. As with the Pro model, this unit also features Wi-Fi connectivity, making it a fun way to smarten up your kitchen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the pricing above is just a bit too high for you, consider grabbing KitchenBoss’ Sous Vide Cooker Machine instead at $90. It wields 1,100 watts of power, but does forego smartphone connectivity. Oh, and don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday guide to ensure you’re always just one click away from the best deals.

Anova Culinary 1200W Sous Vide Pro features:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 Anova

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $600+

Macy’s offers up to $540 off All-Clad cookware in early Black Friday sale, deals from $50

From $50 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more

Learn More
$50+ off

Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

From $49 Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: FIFA 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash 4, Mafia, NBA 2K21, more

$27+ Learn More

Herschel backpacks, accessories, more up to 40% off at Amazon with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

$60+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers matching holiday family pajamas from $10 Prime shipped

From $10 Learn More