Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted up to 50% off Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers. Our top pick is the Anova Culinary 1200W Sous Vide Pro Precision Cooker at $199 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $200 off the going rate and matches for the lowest price we have tracked. Anova’s Pro-tier precision cooker is ready to tackle large meals with 1,200 watts of power. This means it can heat up to 26 gallons of water, helping make everything from holiday to standard meal planning a whole lot easier. With it you’ll be better suited to cook chicken, fish, vegetables, beef, lamb, pork, and the list goes on. Even better, this unit boasts built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, making it a cinch to control from your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Anova Culinary 1000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $139 shipped at Amazon. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and comes within $29 of its Amazon low. While not quite as powerful as the lead deal, this unit is still more than capable of knocking out meals for around eight people. As with the Pro model, this unit also features Wi-Fi connectivity, making it a fun way to smarten up your kitchen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the pricing above is just a bit too high for you, consider grabbing KitchenBoss’ Sous Vide Cooker Machine instead at $90. It wields 1,100 watts of power, but does forego smartphone connectivity. Oh, and don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday guide to ensure you’re always just one click away from the best deals.

Anova Culinary 1200W Sous Vide Pro features:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

