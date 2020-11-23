Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5

Banana Republic’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save 50% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, take an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10 at checkout and they’re daily deals starting at just $5. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Supima Sweater Jogger Pants. These trendy and comfortable pants are currently marked down to $49, which is $50 off the original rate. They can be worn with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, sweaters, and more. This style features a drawstring waist for a precise fit and the black coloring will make them a go-to piece in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

For women, the Italian Plaid Topcoat is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $150 and regularly is priced at $300. This topcoat is a perfect layering piece for winter and it can be dressed up or down alike. It also has a brushed fabric to add a soft texture and the longer length was designed to be flattering.

