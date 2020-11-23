EZVIZ discounts smart cameras, video doorbells, and more in Black Friday sale

Ahead of Black Friday, EZVIZ is discounting its lineup of smart indoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor floodlight cameras, and more starting at $19.99. Across all of the options that are on sale, you’ll find 1080p recording with support for Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can pull up feeds on smart displays as well as your smartphone. Not to mention, every EZVIZ camera comes equipped with a built-in microSD card slot for storing up to 256GB of footage locally, removing cloud storage fees and privacy concerns from the equation. Head below for a closer look at everything included in this year’s EZVIZ Black Friday sale as well as out top picks.

Amongst all of the EZVIZ Black Friday price cuts, our top pick is on its C3X Outdoor Wi-Fi Bullet Camera for $99.99. Usually selling for $150, here you’re saving 33% and scoring one of the best prices to date. On top of all of the aforementioned smart features, the C3X also brings AI person and vehicle detection into the mix alongside H.265 video compression for better-looking video quality.

There’s also a pair of built-in lenses for color night vision as well as a waterproof design that lets you mount the camera just about anywhere. Get a closer look at its feature set right here.

Then be sure to check out the rest of the EZVIZ discounts in its Black Friday sale. Regardless of if you’re looking to add some surveillance in or outside your smart home, there are plenty of additional options to choose from right here. Alongside some more affordable offerings from $20, you’ll find options for every budget.

More details on the EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Bullet Camera

Monitor an outdoor area with the C3X 1080p Outdoor Wi-Fi Bullet Camera from EZVIZ. This Wi-Fi camera uses a 1/2.7″ progressive scan CMOS sensor to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video at 25 fps. An AI deep learning algorithm is embedded for motion, human, and vehicle detection. The C3X features dual IR LEDs for up to 98′ of visibility in low-light conditions, color night vision, a 4mm intelligent dual-lens configuration, a wide 89° horizontal field of view, two-way talk, and a siren and strobe light to deter intruders.

