Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide: Best-selling sunglasses, eyewear, more

-
FashionBlack Friday 2020Ray-Ban
50% off From $86

Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Event is live and offering up to 50% off sitewide including its best-selling sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Just in time for the holidays, score the Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses for $108, which is down from its original rate of $154. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women alike and you can choose from five fun color options. This versatile style can be dressed up or down alike and the square frame was designed to be flattering for an array of face shapes. It also features fashionable logos on both sides of the frame as well as on the lens. With over 575 reviews from Ray-Ban customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

