ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch screen, more up to $270 off for Black Friday

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) for $899.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and is within $77 of the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to its 4K resolution and 15,000-hour lamp life, there’s no reason this projector can’t power your home theater for years to come. It boasts 3,500 lumens of brightness and ViewSonic touts that it can create a 300-inch display. With a majority of TVs topping out at 85-inches or so, this offering is ready to go further than they can. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another ViewSonic 4K projector on sale.

We’ve also spotted the ViewSonic True 4K Short Throw LED Portable Projector (X10-4K) for $1,229.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed until December 4. That’s $270 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This portable projector delivers crisp 4K and also pairs with Wi-Fi for Alexa/Assistant connectivity alongside streaming capabilities from YouTube and the like. An easy-carry handle and short-throw lens makes this unit one that’s ready to go anywhere. HDMI, Ethernet, and even USB-C connectivity is onboard alongside many other I/O options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Affix your new projector to the ceiling with Amazon’s in-house Projector Bracket Mount at under $20. This unit aims to keep your space free of clutter while also making adjustments easy with tilt and swivel support. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 800 Amazon shoppers.

ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) features:

  • Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens
  • This home theater projector delivers stunning home entertainment around the clock, day and night, in bright or dark rooms
  • With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback

