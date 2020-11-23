ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch screen, more up to $270 off for Black Friday

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) for $899.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and is within $77 of the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to its 4K resolution and 15,000-hour lamp life, there’s no reason this projector can’t power your home theater for years to come. It boasts 3,500 lumens of brightness and ViewSonic touts that it can create a 300-inch display. With a majority of TVs topping out at 85-inches or so, this offering is ready to go further than they can. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another ViewSonic 4K projector on sale.

We’ve also spotted the ViewSonic True 4K Short Throw LED Portable Projector (X10-4K) for $1,229.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed until December 4. That’s $270 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This portable projector delivers crisp 4K and also pairs with Wi-Fi for Alexa/Assistant connectivity alongside streaming capabilities from YouTube and the like. An easy-carry handle and short-throw lens makes this unit one that’s ready to go anywhere. HDMI, Ethernet, and even USB-C connectivity is onboard alongside many other I/O options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Affix your new projector to the ceiling with Amazon’s in-house Projector Bracket Mount at under $20. This unit aims to keep your space free of clutter while also making adjustments easy with tilt and swivel support. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 800 Amazon shoppers.

ViewSonic True 4K Projector (PX747-4K) features:

Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens

This home theater projector delivers stunning home entertainment around the clock, day and night, in bright or dark rooms

With the ability to decode HDR video signals, this projector delivers incredibly detailed video playback

