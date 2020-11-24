GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off

GAP’s Black Friday Sale offers 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code GAPFRIDAY at checkout. Discount is applied at checkout. Easily update your wardrobe or get your holiday shopping done early with deals starting at just $8. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Pocket Flannel Shirt that’s currently priced at $30, which is down from its original rate of $60. This shirt is versatile to layer under vests or jackets alike and it comes in eight fun color options. It’s a very trendy piece for a man to have in his wardrobe for the fall and winter seasons and would be a great holiday gift idea. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP below. Also, be sure to check out Banana Republic’s Black Friday here with deals from just $5.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

