Lululemon’s Black Friday Teaser Sale offers deals starting at $9 shipped: Joggers, more

Lululemon’s Black Friday Teaser Sale is live with hundreds of deals starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Find gift ideas at great prices with deals on leggings, joggers, jackets, socks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Sweat Full-Zip Hoodie Jacquard that’s currently marked down to $89. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $138. This style is nice for workouts or everyday wear with breathable and sweat-wicking fabric. It also features 4-way stretch to allow mobility and you can choose from two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and finish your gift by adding a stylish pair of shoes from Nike’s Early Black Friday Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Align Pants are a no-brainer when it comes to holiday gifting. I personally own these leggings and would highly recommend. They’re regularly priced at $98, however during the event you can find them for $69. Plus, you can choose from an array of great color options.

Our top picks for women include:

