Oakley’s Cyber Week Deals takes up to 50% off best-selling sunglasses, goggles, more

Oakley’s Cyber Week Deals are offering up to 50% off best-selling sunglasses, goggles, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the popular Holbrook Matte Black Sunglasses. This style is marked down to $130, which is $56 off the original rate. These sunglasses have a flattering square frame and are a best-seller for Oakley. They can easily be dressed up or down with business and workout attire. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun frame and lens color options. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from Oakley and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional Black Friday deals that are going on now.

Another notable deal is the Airbrake XL Snow Goggles that are marked down to $120. For comparison, these goggles were originally priced at $270. They feature an anti-fog lens and a cushioned frame to promote comfort when heading down the slopes. It also has an adjustable strap for a precise fit.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

