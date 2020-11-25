Canon’s IVY CLIQ 2 is both a camera and instant photo printer at $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Canon IVY CLIQ 2 Instant Camera and Printer for $69.99 shipped. Also available at eBay and Best Buy. Normally going for between $80-$100, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to take a picture and than instantly print it, the IVY CLIQ 2 is the perfect camera for you. It has a digital sensor and saves each photo to a microSD card. If the picture you take is a keeper, just hit a button and it prints the capture on a 2- by 3-inch photo. Each one even has a built-in sticker on the back so you can peel and stick it anywhere. no ink is needed, thanks to ZINK technology, meaning all you’ll have to do is keep spare sheets with you and you’ll be ready to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of spare sheets, spend some of your savings on this 50-pack. That’s plenty of pictures for you to share with family or friends that you see at any time. Plus, each one will deliver a photo that’s smudge-free, as well as water/tear-resistant. At $24, it’s easy to recommend grabbing these with your new purchase.

Something you’ll also want to check into is picking up a microSD card. Samsung’s 32GB model is available at Amazon for just $7.50. It has more than enough storage to keep hundreds of photos safe and ready to print at a moment’s notice.

Canon IVY CLIQ 2 features:

Easy to use Instant Camera Printer to capture and print your favorite moments.

Take the IVY CLIQ2 with you anywhere — it’s pocket-sized and portable.

Every print is a sticker! Each 2”x3” photo has a Peel & Stick adhesive backing

No ink needed! Uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology to create prints that are Smudge-Free and Water/Tear-Resistant.

With a Large 2” Selfie Mirror you can take the perfect selfies.

Customize your prints with Built-in Frame & Filters.

Easily save photos with a built-in MicroSD card Slot1.

