Cole Haan’s Best It Gets Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

The Cole Haan The Best It Gets Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code THEBEST at checkout. This is a great sale to score deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, outerwear, leather bags, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 2.ZeroGrand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $144, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen and they’re regularly priced at $320. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because of how versatile they are. They will pair perfectly with jeans or dress pants alike and you can choose from three color options: black, tan or brown. This style was also designed for comfort with a flexible design and cushioned insole. With over 245 reviews they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Hiker boots are very on-trend for this season and the ZeroGrand Wedge style is currently marked down to $125. This style is regularly priced at $250 and they’re highly waterproof, which is nice for fall or winter weather. It also features a rigid outsole to help give you traction and it has several color options to choose from.

Our top picks for women include:

