Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up 50% off sitewide including popular brands from Oakley, Ray-Ban, GUCCI, Burberry, and many more. Prices are as marked. Better yet, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Round Double Bridge Sunglasses that are exceptionally trendy for this season.. They’re currently marked down to $116 and originally were priced at $165. This style is great for any season and would make a nice Christmas gift idea. These sunglasses are also unisex, which means anyone can wear them. You can choose from several different lens color options and offer 100% UV protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut and be sure to also check out the Ray-Ban and Oakley Black Friday Sales here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

