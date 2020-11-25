Meridio is now offering 50% off its entire lineup of Italian leather Apple Watch bands for Black Friday and up to 80% off its other accessories. Handmade via its “ancient tannery in the Marche,” Meridian offers a wide range of straps for all of Apple’s wearables in various textured treatments with a focus on “Italian tradition” and “cutting-edge technology.” Head below for a closer look at Meridio’s Apple Watch band lineup and Black Friday pricing.

Meridio Italian leather Apple Watch bands:

Meridio makes a number of Italian leather Apple Watch bands ranging from the classic textured suede and smooth Nappa leather to full grain leather options with stitching accents, and there’s even more exotic options like the Reptilia line that offers a sort of faux snake skin leather vibe.

If you’re in the market for some new leather straps for any Apple Watch model, the Meridio options are certainly worth a closer look, especially at 50% off. We have listed some of our top picks below and you can browse the entire lineup of options right here for more.

Meridio Black Friday Watch Band deals:

The only option here that isn’t made of Italian leather is also one of the more interesting. The compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 Meridio x Tide bands are made of 100% ocean-bound plastic. The waterproof woven band is more of an everyday or sport-like option that is also now 50% off, dropping from the regular $44 price tag to just $22. You can learn more about the environmentally-conscious Tide Meridio Apple Watch bands right here.

Also check out Meridio’s other accessories up to 80% off including its premium leather AirPods Pro case (pictured above).

More on the Meridio Vintage Watch band:

Primed with calf leather 100% Made in Italy and decorated by superior craftsmanship; Dried Herb has got everything to give your Apple Watch a premium suit for all series 6 & SE and 5|4|3|2|1. Not only the discrete taupe tone and refined soft-texture design showcase its elegance but you will also have a comfortable time while wearing it. It fits 38-40 | 42-44 mm

