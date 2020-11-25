Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale takes 40% off purchases of $125: Outerwear, sweaters, more

Save big during Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event that’s taking 40% off orders of $125 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater that’s marked down to $239 and originally priced $398. This sweater comes in an array of color hues and will be a go-to in their wardrobe for years. This luxurious sweater is made of cashmere that’s said to be exceptionally soft. It also can be layered under jackets, vests, over button-down shirts, and more. This style also is nice to wear throughout any season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren and be sure to check out our fashion guide with loads of top brand Black Friday deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

