Vineyard Vines Black Friday Event slashes 30% off sitewide with deals from $11

The Vineyard Vines Black Friday Deals offer 30% off sitewide with promo code FRIDAY at checkout. Find popular jackets, pullovers, button-down shirts, dresses, pants, accessories, and more. Customers receive complimentary delivery on orders of $125 or more. Be ready for the holiday season with the adorable Nantucket Tartan Ruffle Skirt. It’s currently marked down to $77 and regularly it’s priced at $128. This ruffle skirt is very festive and flattering with a wrap detailing. It would be perfect for holiday parties and it can be worn with sweaters, blouses, or t-shirts alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

For men, the Nor’easter Puffer Vest is a great style for everyday wear and it can easily be dressed up or down. It’s currently marked down to $130 and regularly is priced at $185. This vest is highly-packable and lightweight, which is perfect for traveling. Plus, you can choose from three color options.

