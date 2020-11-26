Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off with deals from just $5: Family pajamas, more

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from just $5. Prices are as marked. This is the biggest sale you will see from Old Navy with deals on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, dresses, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Frost-Free Quilted Puffer Vest. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find it for $18. This vest is highly-packable and it’s available in four color options. It’s also water-resistant, versatile to dress up or down, and has a fleece lining to help keep you warm. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Oversized Soft-Brushed Plaid Overcoat is a very trendy option for this fall and winter. It’s currently on sale for $40, which is 50% off the original rate. It comes in two color options and also can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!