Black Friday pulls treadmills as low as $299 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessBlack Friday 2020Sunny Health & Fitness
Save $300 From $299

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several treadmills discounted as low as $299. Our favorite happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill (SF-T7874) for $580.28 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $300 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $181. This capable treadmill aims to reduce negative impacts running could have on your knees and joints thanks to built-in shock-absorption technology. It’s ready to support a weight of up to 285-pounds and operates at up to 11 MPH. Runners and walkers can easily shake up their routine with 15 differing levels of incline. It’s easy to keep tabs on speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate on this unit’s 7-inch display. Rated 4+ stars from 72% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more treadmills priced from $299.

More treadmills on sale:

Since treadmills tend to be bulky and dig into a floor over time with use, it’s not a bad idea to use some of today’s savings and grab Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Equipment Mat at $36. This offering measures 7.5- by 3.3-feet, providing more than enough room to support any unit above. And now that Black Friday is officially here, be sure to bookmark and routinely refresh our handy guide to stay up to date on the latest and greatest offers.

Sunny Health & Fitness Electric Treadmill features:

  • Shock absorption technology in the running deck reduces the impact on your knees and joints while you run. Running deck on the treadmill can support a maximum user weight of 285lbs.
  • With up to 11 mph of speed & 15 levels of automatic incline, make easy and instant adjustments to speed and incline with the quick buttons and handrail controls.
  • Easily monitor your speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate—all on one 7-inch display. Use the digital monitor to cycle between 14 preset workouts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Black Friday 2020 Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

QNAP Black Friday deals take up to $180 off select NAS ...
New lows await DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, Osmo P...
Black Friday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, AncestryD...
LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: Vestas Wind Turbi...
Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back headphones upgrade your a...
Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, ...
OXO’s adjustable Brew Clarity electric kettle get...
Save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, m...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 33% off

Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130, Charge 4 $100, more from $50

$50+ Learn More
Save up to 50%

Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers now up to 50% off from $60

$60+ Learn More
Shop now

QNAP Black Friday deals take up to $180 off select NAS from $159

$159+ Learn More
Up to $100 off

New lows await DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, Osmo Pocket now $200 (Up to $100 off)

From $89 Learn More
50% off

Black Friday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Embark Dog, and more

From $39 Learn More
Up to 50% off

LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: Vestas Wind Turbine, Steamboat Willie, more from $6

$6+ Learn More
$69 off

iPad mini 5 gets Black Friday treatment, now from $335 shipped ($69 off)

From $335 Learn More
36% off

Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back headphones upgrade your audio game at $319 (36% off)

$319 Learn More