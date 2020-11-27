Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine hits Amazon low at $139 for Black Friday (Reg. $180) + more

Amazon is now offering the Cricut Joy Compact and Portable DIY Machine for $139 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $170 in the Cricut Black Friday sale, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your homemade decor and DIY craft game up a notch, this is a great way to do so. Described as a “smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine,” it comes with the cutting machine itself, a premium fine point blade and housing, fine point pen, standard grip mat, free trial membership to Cricut access (for new subscribers-only, includes 50 ready-to-make projects), and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More Cricut Black Friday deals below.

You’ll also want to check out the official Cricut site for additional offers, colorways, and larger bundle offers with extra goodies attached. Just watch out for the Cricut Joy price there as it’s not nearly as good as Amazon’s price right now.

DIY Made Easy Whether you are new to DIY, or a seasoned crafter looking for a more convenient way to complete those quick projects. This smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine is perfect for you. Cricut Joy’s small size makes it the perfect companion to the Cricut Air 2 or Cricut Maker machines.

Add that personal touch adding that extra touch to your projects is easier than ever. Cricut Joy can make continuous cuts up to 4 feet and repeated cuts up to 20 feet using Cricut smart materials. (Available in Vinyl, HTV Iron On, and Label Vinyl varieties.) No cutting mat needed. Just load and go. Or use other popular materials like Cricut Infusible Ink, Cardstock, or Insert Cards using Cricut Joy Cutting Mats and Cricut Joy Card Mats.

