Cyber Monday Calphalon cookware up to $180 off: Espresso, toasters, more from $42

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 57% off select Calphalon appliances and cookware. One particular standout here is the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 48% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a 15-bar Italian pump, a 58mm café-sized porta filter, a removable 2.0L water reservoir, and a cup warming tray. It also sports a built-in steam wand for cappuccinos, lattes, and other beverages, as well as shipping with a stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. Rated 4+ stars from 650 Amazon customers. More early Cyber Monday Calphalon deals below. 

Early Cyber Monday Calphalon deals:

The early Cyber Monday kitchenware deals are already starting to pop off including a bundle of Instant Pot cooker deals and everything else you’ll find in our home goods and Cyber Monday 2020 deal hubs

More on the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine

  • 15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso
  • Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots
  • 58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor
  • Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

