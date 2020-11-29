Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is live with extra 25% off styles rarely discounted from $10

Nike’s discounts are back for Cyber Monday with an extra 25% off your purchase when you apply promo code CYBER25 at checkout. This is a great way to get your Christmas shopping done early with running shoes, sneakers, stylish apparel, and much more. Nike Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers for men. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $75. These trendy sneakers have a throwback look with a high-top design and suede detailing. They’re also available in several color options and will pair nicely with joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike for winter. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

If you have a runner on your gift list, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoes are a great option. They’re currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are curved to promote a quick step and they’re cushioned for added comfort. This style is also lightweight for added convenience and the outsole has specific ridges to grip the ground. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers.

Our top picks for women include:

