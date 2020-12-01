Bring Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer home at 50% off, now just $30

Best Buy is now offering the 3.6-Quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. This model features a 3.5-quart capacity as well as an adjustable temperature range from 200 to 400-degrees to achieve that golden crispy finish without the oil. The cool touch housing also carries a built-in timer alongside the dishwasher-safe frying basket for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is among the most affordable options. In fact, it is the lowest priced model with solid reviews from a brand you would trust that we can find right now. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart model starts at $53 on Amazon.

But be sure to browse through our ongoing Cyber Monday Instant Pot roundup where you’ll find several models (including air fryer options) starting from just $49. These deals are some of the best Black Friday offers still live, so jump in now while you still can. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

