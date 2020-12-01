Start your PC gaming journey with the Intel i7-9700F 8-core CPU at an Amazon low of $210

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsIntel
$60 off $210

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-9700F 8-core Processor for $209.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $60 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday PC component deals, but still want to build a gaming desktop, this is a great processor choice. Though not the latest-generation, you’ll still find 8-cores and 8-threads of processing power available here. Just keep in mind that all F-series Intel processors will not have integrated graphics, so a discrete (or dedicated) GPU is required to use this CPU. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Should you opt for the 9700F, be sure to pick up a motherboard to properly utilize it. This MSI ProSeries B365 motherboard is fully compatible and costs just $55. That still leaves you with $5 in savings from today’s lead deal and gets you one step closer to building your new desktop.

If it’s the latest-generation you’re after, Intel’s i5-10400 is a great alternative. At $180, you’re saving an additional $30 while still getting a 6-core processor. However, Intel has re-introduced hyperthreading in its latest CPUs, so there are 12 threads this time around, which is four more than today’s lead deal.

Intel i7-9700F CPU features:

  • 8 Cores /8 Threads
  • Up to 4.7 GHz
  • Discrete graphics required
  • Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards

