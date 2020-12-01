Walker Edison’s Asymmetrical TV Stand slides to $181 (Reg. $229), more pieces from $113

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled some fresh Walker Edison furniture discounts up to 32% off. Headlining these deals is the Walker Edison Asymmetrical TV Stand at $180.99 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout TV stand has an asymmetrical layout that makes it a great way to modernize nearly any space. Cable management features are found throughout, making it a cinch to run cords throughout. The unit is made from solid pine and measures 23- by 60- by 15-inches. It’s ready to support up to 250-pounds of weight. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Walker Edison furniture piece on sale.

Yet another notable discount includes Walker Edison’s 68-inch Hall Tree at $112.99 shipped when clipping Amazon’s on-page coupon. This offer shaves $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. Walker Edison’s tree hall boasts a slim coat rack, bench blow, and the list goes on. Underneath its seat you’ll find a shelf and bundled accessories include a removable basket alongside four mobile hooks ready to hold 15-pounds each. 4.3/5 stars.

With some new furniture on the way, now may be a good time to refresh an aging ceiling fan. We’ve pulled together a few notable deals, but our favorite is on Hunter’s modern Aker 36-inch Ceiling Fan. Shop the list of discounts to find great-looking options from $90.

Walker Edison Asymmetrical TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 23″ H x 60″ L x 15″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from solid pine wood for long-lasting construction

For TV’s up to 66″

Supports up to 250 lbs.

