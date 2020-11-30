Cyber Monday ceiling fan pricing tumbles as low as $90 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 25% off a variety of ceiling fans. Our favorite is Hunter’s Aker 36-inch Ceiling Fan at $89.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $10. This stylish ceiling fan boasts a modern-looking appearance that’s ready to upgrade a room. It wields a built-in LED light, helping illuminate a space while also keeping air in motion. A reversible motor allows you to pull air up or push it down, helping cool or redistribute warm air stuck by the ceiling. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from today’s sale.

More ceiling fan deals:

Now that the ceiling has been given some attention, it may be time to divert some attention towards your home’s flooring. Thankfully today’s Shark and Bissell Gold Boxes start at $98. Our favorite from that roundup is hands-down the the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert. This tool makes it a cinch to tidy up hardwood floors. Swing by the full list to take advantage of discounts up to 39% off.

Hunter Aker 36-inch Ceiling Fan features:

The contemporary Aker fan comes with LED light covered by cased white glass that will keep home interior current and inspired; Measures 36 x 36 x 15.7 Inch

Whisper Wind motor delivers ultra-powerful airflow with quiet performance; Change the direction from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter

Energy-efficient dimmable LED light bulbs let you control the lighting and ambiance of the living space; The long lasting bulbs have longer lifespan than traditional bulbs

