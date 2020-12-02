Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Sale offers its most popular styles under $100 + free shipping

Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Elevate your wardrobe with deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, outerwear, and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Cold Haan is known for their exceptional footwear and one of our favorite options from this sale is the trendy Generation ZERØGRAND High Top Sneaker. These sneakers are currently marked down to $80, which is $70 off the original rate. This style is extremely versatile and can pair with jeans, joggers, khakis, dress pants and more. They’re lightweight for added convienience and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Better yet, the outsole features unique grooves to help grip the ground and give you traction, which is great during winter weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

