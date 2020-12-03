Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: shoes, apparel, more

65% off From $15

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike Flash Sale with prices starting at $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Therma Showtime Pullover Hoodie that’s marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. This pullover has a funnel-neck design to help keep you warm as well as a fleece interior that will hold in heat. I also love the large logo on the front that’s stylish as well as the large pockets to store essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Reebok Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt is currently on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $50. This tennis skirt was designed to be flattering and it’s available in two color options. Better yet, this style also sweat-wicking and great for workouts.

Our top picks for women include:

