Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, sweaters, more

Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50 off clearance. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 20% off all sweaters, today only. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the trendy men’s Slim Motion Tech Joggers. They’re currently on sale for $76 and originally were priced at $109. These joggers are sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and can be dressed up or down in a breeze. This style comes in three versatile color options and even has a hidden zippered pocket at the front designed to hold your face mask or key. Better yet, this style also has an internal drawstring for a perfect fit. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Banana Republic and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands today.

