Insignia’s family-sized 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven receives $80 price drop, now $50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is up to $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. In fact, this is among the most affordable 10-quart countertop air fryer combos out there right now. Along with full air frying and countertop balking functionality, it carries 10 preset cooking programs for  toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie roasts, preheating, and dehydrating. Other features include a built-in timer, dishwasher-safe accessories (rotisserie spit, drip pan, trays, more), and a sleek black exterior. While ratings are thin here, Best Buy sells loads of Insignia cookers with solid ratings. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable countertop air fryer oven for less than today’s lead deal. Even this smaller Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake model goes for $90 and the popular GoWISE 12.7-Quart model is on sale $110. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an affordable air fryer oven, today’s deal is it. 

But believe it or not, the best Black Friday Instant Pot cooker deals are actually still live and available for shipping. That includes loads of different models, both with and without air frying, starting from just $49 right here. You’ll even find a solid deal on the brand’s Vortex Plus 7-In-1 Air Fryer Oven still live as well. otherwise, head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family.

