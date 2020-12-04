TP-Link’s outdoor smart plug is perfect for automating Christmas lights at $20

Best Buy is offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug (KP400) for $19.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for orders of $35 or more, or for My Best Buy Elite or Elite Plus members. Normally between $25 to $30 at Amazon before dropping to $20 and selling out, today’s deal matches the all-time low there and is the best available. If you’re looking for a way to automate Christmas lights this year, a smart plug is a great choice. You’ll find individual plug control here, and it connects to your local Wi-Fi network delivering both smartphone and voice control. Plus, it can be tied into routines through your favorite smart home platform, be it Assistant or Alexa, to turn on and off at certain times or when specific triggers are flipped. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, this outdoor smart plug by WAKYME is a great option. It comes in at $16 Prime shipped on Amazon and offers two plugs that are individually controllable. There are even buttons on the top to turn the plugs on or off without having to use the app or voice assistant, as well. The main difference here will be the app and ecosystem in which it works. Though it functions with Alexa and Assistant, the native app itself isn’t made by a well-known company like TP-Link and could be a bit more cumbersome.

However, if it’s indoor lights, like your Christmas tree, that you’re wanting to control, we have you covered. This Wi-Fi smart plug from Gosund offers app and voice control at just $9 Prime shipped. You can easily plug your tree into it and automate the times it comes on/goes off, or use voice platforms like Alexa or Assistant to command it.

  • Double the outlets control 2 outdoor devices from anywhere together or individually, with one smart plug; Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances
  • Weather resistant and IP64 rated, long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet
  • Control from anywhere with your smartphone with device grouping
  • Voice control with Google or Alexa

