AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its D6 Pro 1080p Rotatable Dash Camera for $60.19 shipped with the code WSFMF7EO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $90 list price, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find that this dash camera delivers built-in Wi-Fi so you can easily check up on things through an app on your phone. It allows you to offline videos with ease, no computer required. The rotating lens also allows you to decide whether to capture the inside or outside of your vehicle, depending on what’s most important at the moment. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re not impressed with the rotating or Wi-Fi features of today’s lead deal, this budget-focused dash camera is a great alternative. For $31.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find 1080p recording and a compact design. Whether you need a spare camera for a car you don’t drive often, or just want to stay on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, this is a great choice.

No matter which option you buy, be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card. It’s required to store your footage on, and this one can be repurposed to record 4K video with your DSLR or mirrorless camera should the need arise, thanks to the inclusion of the microSD to SD adapter.

AUTO-VOX D6 Pro Dash Camera features:

Vivid Pictures and Videos – Equipped with six full glass F1.8 lens and Panasonic manufactured CMOS Sensor, D6 Pro provides you with 1080P HD videos and sharp quality image.

Emergency Lock – The dash cam automatically locks the video when a collision is detected by the G-Sensor. This video is a shred of strong evidence in a traffic accident dispute, which can not be overwritten by the new footage even when the loop recording function is on.

Gesture Photography Feature – You can take pictures simply by waving your hand in front of the proximity sensor. Compared with the dash cam taking pictures by a button, D6 Pro not only helps you save effort but also improves driving safety.

Born to Share – Enter Auto-Vox APP and connect it to the dash cam via wifi, you can browse or download pictures&videos easily and share them to your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter effortlessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!