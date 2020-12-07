Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite drops to $100 from the usual $130

Amazon offers its latest Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-reader for $99.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up this official water-safe case for Paperwhite from Amazon. This model offers a sleek fabric-wrapped design that’s available in your choice of three different colors. It automatically wakes and sleeps your device, as well, with a magnetic enclosure to keep things secure when not in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that you have a new Kindle E-reader, swing over to this month’s First Reads promotion for December at grab some FREE books. You’ll find nine different titles on sale this time around, making it a great time to load up on some new content at no-cost to you.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!