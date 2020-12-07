Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite drops to $100 from the usual $130

Amazon offers its latest Kindle Paperwhite 8GB E-reader for $99.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Leverage your savings today and pick up this official water-safe case for Paperwhite from Amazon. This model offers a sleek fabric-wrapped design that’s available in your choice of three different colors. It automatically wakes and sleeps your device, as well, with a magnetic enclosure to keep things secure when not in-use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Now that you have a new Kindle E-reader, swing over to this month’s First Reads promotion for December at grab some FREE books. You’ll find nine different titles on sale this time around, making it a great time to load up on some new content at no-cost to you.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features:
- The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
- Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
- Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
- Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!