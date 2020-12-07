Wyze Scale syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, + Fitbit at an Amazon low of $19.50 (32% off)

Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $19.54 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $29 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Wyze hit it out of the park with its smart scale. You’ll find integrations with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and soon, Samsung Health. It tracks your weight, body fat, lean body mass, and nine other composition metrics for a total of 12 items. Wyze Scale also tracks keeps tabs on your heart rate, which is another crucial aspect of your body’s health. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t mind ditching the Wyze namesake, you can score a smart scale for a bit less. RENPHO’s Bluetooth Smart Scale is available for $16 at Amazon and comes highly-rated with 4.7/5 stars overall, like today’s lead deal. You’ll find similar syncing capabilities, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

However, going for something that’s not smart at all is the best way to save some cash. The SmarTake digital scale is a great choice at $13 right now, though you’ll not be able to connect it to your smartphone. It’ll only show you weight, as well, forgoing BMI, body fat percentage, and more.

Wyze Scale features:

COMPLETE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: The Wyze body weight scale measures your weight (of course), body fat %, lean body mass, and 9 additional body composition metrics for a total of 12 essential metrics. Reach your goals with Wyze scales for body weight.

SYNCS WITH WYZE APP & FITNESS APPS: You can see your trends over time, anytime, anywhere, and make real progress with the Wyze app via Bluetooth. Wyze smart scale also syncs with other popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and more.

TRACK YOUR HEART RATE: Most “smart scales” stop at weight and body fat % and don’t act as a heart rate monitor. Wyze Scale tracks your heart rate, so you can see how intense that last workout was. The sleek, slim design makes for a great bathroom scale.

