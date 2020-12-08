GAP Factory takes 50-70% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase with deals from $5

GAP Factory’s Holiday Specials are here with 50 to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code GFEXTRA at checkout. Plus, receive an extra 50% off clearance when you apply promo code GFMORE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s ColdControl Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $20. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $50. This vest is perfect for layering during winter weather and you can choose from five color options. This will easily become a go-to in anyone’s wardrobe because of how versatile this style is. It’s also water-resistant and highly-packable too. Head below the jump to find even more deals from GAP Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional sales on top brands.

