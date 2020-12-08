This 16-pack of 1,600-lumen LED light bulbs is down to just $1.50 each

Bulbs”n”More (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of MaxLite 1,600-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $24.93 Prime shipped with the code QKJSWFWJ at checkout. Down 42% from its normal list price, you’ll find that this makes the bulbs just $1.50 each, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve put off installing LED lights in your home due to cost or brightness, it’s time to finally upgrade. You’ll enjoy 1,600-lumens per bulb here along with a color temperature of 5000K, which is between warm white and a more blueish white. With 16 bulbs available here, there’s plenty to outfit multiple rooms in your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If being extremely bright isn’t a huge requirement for you, or if the 5000K color temperature just doesn’t match your home, we’ve got you covered. This 24-pack of 750-lumen LED bulbs is available for $21 at Amazon. Not only does this save you a few dollars from today’s lead deal, but it also scores you more bulbs as well. Just keep in mind that you’re losing more than 50% of the per-bulb brightness here, but 750-lumens is enough for most applications.

Or, if you’re trying to light up an entire room with a few bulbs (like a garage), we’d recommend picking up something a bit more powerful. I recently bought this 2-pack of 5000K 2,600-lumen LED bulbs for my garage and, let me tell you, they’re fantastic. Coming in at $14 for the pair, these two bulbs offer a combined 5,200-lumens, which is just insane to think about.

MaxLite LED Light Bulb features:

BRIGHT – Provides 1600 lumens of daylight white light that will make your space feel bright and inviting. Brighter than your standard 100 watt incandescent light bulb and is suitable for kitchens, lamps, bedrooms, bathrooms, sconces and more!

ENCLOSED FIXTURE RATED – Use these a19 LED light bulbs whether it is indoors or outdoors and even in an enclosed fixture. These are rated for all settings so you know that you can rely on these lights to last, even in damp locations.

ENERGY SAVING – Use only 15 watts of power compared to a 100W standard incandescent bulb which means save more on your utilities.

