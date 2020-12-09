Fossil takes 40% off wallets and handbags + extra 40% off sale items

Fossil’s offering 40% off all bags and wallets and an extra 40% off sale items with promo code SLEIGH at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture in Gray Silicone for $99. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $275. This watch can be used by men or women alike and it can easily track your everyday tasks. It can access your text messages, calls, activity throughout the day, and more. Plus, you can switch out the bands to create your own look too. This style would make a fantastic Christmas gift idea and over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

