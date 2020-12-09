FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Stanley travel mug and beer pint discounts start at $13 (Up to 37% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessStanley
Save 37% From $13

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a batch of Stanley travel mug and beer pint deals priced from $13. Our favorite is the Stanley Classic Trigger Action 16-ounce Travel Mug at $14.47 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This nice-looking travel mug is comprised of stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation. This allows it to keep beverage temperatures locked in for as long as 30-hours. It’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and has a leak-proof lid. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley deals from $13.

More Stanley deals:

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you’d also be interested in yesterday’s Stanley deals. There you’ll find offers up to 52% off that range from its 1950s-style lunch box to a 25-ounce thermos water bottle. Pricing starts at $12, so be sure to have a quick look at all your options.

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug features:

  • The Stanley Trigger Action Mug is designed to fit in most cup holders The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks hot for up to 7 hours Your drink can also stay cold for up to 10 hours or iced for up to 30 hours
  • This trigger action lid makes this travel thermos spill-proof and easy for one-handed use The lid is designed with a push button, which opens mouthpiece on top You can throw this in your work bag without worrying
  • Unlike normal mugs, this is manufactured using 18/8 stainless steel, meaning it can take a beating Everything is made with BPA-free material so your drink stays safe to consume

