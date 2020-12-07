FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stanley’s 1950s-style lunch box plunges to $31, more from $12 (Up to 52% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSports-FitnessStanley
52% off From $12

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a bunch of Stanley discounts up to 52% off. Headlining the bunch is Stanley’s Classic 10-quart Lunch Box for $30.78 shipped. That’s up to $14 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy lunch box features a 1950s-style look that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. It’s comprised of 0.6mm steel for “superior durability.” Measurements are 10- by 13- by 6.5-inches, providing ample space for daily meals. Unsurprisingly, Stanley backs this tough lunch box with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley discounts priced as low as $12.

More Stanley deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peruse our live roundup of Coleman findings. One standout example includes the brand’s unique LED Lantern String Lights for $18, but that’s only the start. Swing by to also find a notable 4-person tent discount as well.

Stanley Classic 10-quart Lunch Box features:

  • Stanley lunchbox is manufactured with 0 6mm SPCD steel for superior durability with single wall insulation Sturdy latches and hinges are added to prevent anything from leaking or falling out
  • With 10qts of storage this lunch box can feed an entire crew for a full day of work It’s meant to be the working person’s lunchbox that can hold lunch, snacks, and fits a Stanley Insulated water bottle inside
  • Inspired by the 1950s-style lunch boxes, Stanley built this so working men and women have something tougher than a cartoon lunchbox and more functional than a paper bag Carry hot and cold meals to the work site with this

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness Stanley

About the Author

Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower gets your ready for w...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power ...
Logitech Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system is down to $100 fo...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link smart power strips, cameras, ...
Stock up on K-Cups for the holidays from $18.50: Peet...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128G...
Amazon offers 30% off holiday onesie pajamas from $28 s...
Upright and handheld vacs from $40: LG Cordzero up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

From $5

Protect your iPhone 7/8/Plus/SE/XR/11/Pro/Max, or 12 Mini with a case or tempered glass from $5

Up to 50% off Learn More
27% off

Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside its LED Lantern String Lights at $18

From $18 Learn More
43% off

Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more from $63

From $63 Learn More
New lows

Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro drones fall to new lows with bundles up to $240 off

$240 off Learn More
50% off

COACH Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, briefcases, wallets, more

From $18 Learn More
Save $70

WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

From $70 Learn More
50% off

GameStop holiday sale filled with gamer gifts up to 50% off: Funko, Stars Wars, more

Now Live Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 08, 2020 – Apple Watch SE from $259, OnePlus 7T $330, more

Listen now