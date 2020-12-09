FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Technivorm’s Thermal Carafe sees first discount to $69.50 shipped (12% off)

-
12% off $69.50

Amazon is offering the Technivorm 1.25L Thermal Carafe for $69.49 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and is a 12% discount. This thermal carafe is perfect for the avid coffee drinker. It keeps your coffee hot for up to an hour after it’s brewed, and can hold 40-ounces. The brew thru and travel lids are both included here, which allow you to both pour or store your coffee. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also tracking a large sale on other Technivorm coffee products with prices starting at $159. You’ll find brewers, grinders, and more available here. So, if you’re ready for a killer upgrade to your morning routine, be sure to check out the sales we’ve found.

Ditch the Technivorm namesake and save some serious cash. The GiNT Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Carafe is available at Amazon for $26.50 right now. You’ll enjoy up to 12-hour heat retention and a 1.0L capacity here at a large discount compared to today’s lead deal.

Technivorm Thermal Carafe features:

  • Stainless steel thermal carafe keeps Coffee hot up to an hour.
  • Holds 40 ounces of coffee
  • Brew Thru Lid and Travel lid included
  • The Brew Thru Life creates a natural pour which means no mess
  • Backed by a 5-year Warranty

