Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop drops to just $120 shipped in time for the holidays

Michaels is offering the Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop for $119.97 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 33% from the going rate at Amazon right now and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. With this kit, you and your kids will be able to build and program robots. They’re able to be controlled directly in real-time, and the ultrasound robot can even avoid obstacles. The 64-page full-color manual offers step-by-step illustrated building instructions. And the core controller offers Bluetooth built-in, so tablets and smartphones can command your robot. Plus, the USB connection allows you to hook it up to a PC, if that’s what you need. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Makeblock mBot Robot Kit is another great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. It’s an entry-level coding robot that can help kids of all ages learn to program. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $50 from today’s lead deal.

If your kids are a bit younger, check out the Fisher-Price Code ‘n Learn Kinderbot. This interactive preschool toy helps teach your young ones math, problem solving, and more. At $60, it’s the most budget-friendly mention here today and allows you to teach your kids from a young age.

Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop features:

Build and program Robots with this compete robotics engineering system

Robots can be controlled directly in real-time!

Build an ultrasound robot that can avoid obstacles

64-Page, full-color manual features step-by-step illustrated building instructions

The core controller features a Bluetooth connection to tablets and smartphones and a USB connection to a PC

