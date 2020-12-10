FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get a HomeKit alert when leaks spring with Eve Water Guard at $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Eve Water Guard for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and marks one of the lowest Amazon prices we’ve tracked. This HomeKit-compatible smart home accessory aims to provide peace of mind when it comes to potential water damage. Simply plug it in and run a cord to wherever you think a leak would first appear. If it ever happens you’ll be alerted “the moment [it] occurs.” In the event that your smartphone isn’t around, you’ll also be notified by a 100-decibel siren and flashing red light. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you aren’t worried about HomeKit compatibility, consider grabbing this Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor 3-pack for $35. You’ll save money and will be able to detect leaks in several locations. Alerts can be sent via email or app notifications.

For those of you that are on the hunt for a smart home-related gift, be sure to swing by Blair’s list of next-level upgrades. A nice variety of suggestions can be found there with pricing that from $22. Brands called out include Nanoleaf, Aqara, and Philips Hue among many others.

Eve Water Guard features:

  • Avoid expensive water damage: Eve Water Guard detects water leaks, and alerts you the moment they occur
  • Alerts you acoustically with its 100 dB siren, visually by a red flashing warning light and notifies you via iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch
  • 6.5 ft / 2 m sensing cable (extendable up to 490 ft / 150 m) serves as a full-length sensor for
  • monitoring large areas of your room

