Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $8 + free shipping

The Hunter Winter Sale is here with 30% off its most popular styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, sneakers, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Refined Tall Gloss Rain Boots that are currently marked down to $116 and originally was priced at $165. This style is completely waterproof, lightweight, and features a molded footbed that promotes all-day comfort. I personally own these boots and they’re very durable and would highly recommend them. Plus, this style is available in an all-black coloring that’s versatile to dress up or down alike. Rated 4/5 stars from Hunter customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack UGG Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off boots, slippers, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!