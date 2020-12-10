RYOBI’s new 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun Kit falls to $45 at Home Depot (Reg. up to $110)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun Kit for $44.97 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $110 and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever needed a compact, portable, handheld hot glue gun, well, this is the perfect tool for the job. It has a dock that runs off the RYOBY 18V ONE+ battery platform and you’ll be able to go through up to 100 mini glue sticks on a single 4Ah battery. Included in the box is the mini glue gun, dock, 1.5Ah battery, charger, and three mini glue sticks. The best part about this mini hot glue gun is just how small it is, meaning it can fit into very tight places. While reviews are still rolling in, RYOBI is well-rated at Home Depot.

Of course, you could always pick up a plug-in hot glue gun to save some serious cash. The Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit includes 30 glue sticks and is just $12.50 at Amazon. The main downside here is that you’ll have to be plugged in for the hot glue gun to function, but, that might be perfectly fine for your setup.

However, you could always opt for some superglue. Amazon offers a bottle of Loctite Super Glue Gel Control for under $3 right now. This is a thicker formula, so you can make sure it doesn’t run once you’ve placed it on whatever you’re planning on gluing.

If you’re needing to fill out your other DIY tools, check out this batch of DEWALT deals we found with prices as low as $28. From drill/drivers to bit sets, this is the perfect way to start your DIY journey.

RYOBI Compact Glue Gun features:

Expand your RYOBI 18V ONE+ tool system with the Compact Glue Gun Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and 18V Lithium-Ion Charger. This glue gun is lightweight and completely cordless making it perfect for any DIYer or hobbyist looking to tackle small, quick repairs or precision-based craft projects without having to worry about finding the closest outlet or extension cord. It also features a built-in drip tray to help keep your workspace clean. The glue gun operates off its power base for up to 5 minutes and reaches a temperature of 365 F (185 C) after only 3 minutes of heating. The Compact Glue Gun’s precision tip is great for small household repairs, craft/hobby woodworking, home décor, electrical/wiring projects or other projects where the precise application of glue is necessary. The included battery and charger are compatible with all RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Tools. Best of all, it is all a part of the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun includes (3) 5/16 in. x 6 in. mini glue sticks, a 1.5 Ah Battery, an 18V Charger, and operator’s manuals.

