DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two 5Ah batteries at $70 off, more from $28

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a couple of notable DEWALT discounts up to 30% off. Our favorite is the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Drill/Driver 5.0Ah Kit (DCD991P2) for $229 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $70 off the going rate and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This DEWALT offering “delivers up to 57% more run time” thanks to its high-efficiency brushless motor. It’s powerful enough to drill through masonry materials and wields a built-in 3-mode LED light for illuminating the project currently at-hand. Another standout feature of this kit is the inclusion of not one, but two large 5Ah batteries. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another DEWALT deal priced at $28.

In addition to the deal above, we’ve also found the DEWALT 35-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T35IR) for $27.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Lowe’s. Today’s offer shaves 30% off and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since July. This bit set offers up a variety of screw tips, sockets, and more. Everything is housed in a hardshell case, keeping it all locked in place. DEWALT’s FlexTorq technology allows bits “to flex up to 15 degrees.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

It’s always a bit easier to power through projects with a great beverage nearby. Thankfully we’ve spotted some Stanley travel mug and beer pint discounts. Amazon shoppers can bag their own from $13. Pricing there is up to 37% off, making now arguably a good time to refresh whatever you’re currently using.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drill/Driver Kit features:

High performance transmission for fast application speeds and improved run-time

High efficiency brushless motor delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed

0-38,250 BPM for fast drilling in masonry materials

3-Mode LED light with Spotlight mode

(2) DCB205 – 20V MAX* XR High Capacity Li-Ion Batteries (5.0Ah)

