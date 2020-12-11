Don’t forget your dog this Christmas: Amazon’s XL Bolster Pet Bed hits $24 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics XL Faux-Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed for $23.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. With loads of family on your list, it can be easy to forget to buy a gift for your faithful pet. If your dog is without a dedicated place to crash, this could serve as a nice present. It’s great for “crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas” and measures 46- by 28-inches. A machine-washable design ensures it’ll be easy to clean whenever the need arises. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab a bag of Good ‘n’ Fun Rawhide Kabobs at $9. These are Amazon’s best-selling dog treats right now, with nearly 15,000 reviewers leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. That’s a lot of happy dogs, so consider grabbing some for your dog this Christmas.
Now that your dog has a couple of treats in store, it may be time to give yourself an upgrade. We’ve got a roundup of Zinus bed frame and mattress deals that’s worth a quick peek. Of all the discounts, our favorite happens to be the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed at $174. But don’t stop there, check out all of the deals there to see if anything else is calling your name.
AmazonBasics XL Bolster Pet Bed features:
- Plush pet bed for crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas
- Soft faux sherpa cover with stuffed foam and polyester cushioning
- Bolster rim for pets to rest their heads on
- Attached loop to secure bed to crate
- Dimensions measure 46 x 28 inches
