Don’t forget your dog this Christmas: Amazon’s XL Bolster Pet Bed hits $24 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics XL Faux-Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed for $23.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. With loads of family on your list, it can be easy to forget to buy a gift for your faithful pet. If your dog is without a dedicated place to crash, this could serve as a nice present. It’s great for “crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas” and measures 46- by 28-inches. A machine-washable design ensures it’ll be easy to clean whenever the need arises. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab a bag of Good ‘n’ Fun Rawhide Kabobs at $9. These are Amazon’s best-selling dog treats right now, with nearly 15,000 reviewers leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. That’s a lot of happy dogs, so consider grabbing some for your dog this Christmas.

Now that your dog has a couple of treats in store, it may be time to give yourself an upgrade. We’ve got a roundup of Zinus bed frame and mattress deals that’s worth a quick peek. Of all the discounts, our favorite happens to be the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed at $174. But don’t stop there, check out all of the deals there to see if anything else is calling your name.

AmazonBasics XL Bolster Pet Bed features:

Plush pet bed for crates, kennels, carriers, and other sleeping areas

Soft faux sherpa cover with stuffed foam and polyester cushioning

Bolster rim for pets to rest their heads on

Attached loop to secure bed to crate

Dimensions measure 46 x 28 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!