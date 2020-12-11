Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new Echo with two Hue Bulbs at $70

Amazon is offering the all-new Echo (4th Generation) with two bundled Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, the Echo normally goes for $100 when not on sale and the Hue bulbs add another $30 or so in value, saving you up to $60 today and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to further expand your smart home, this is a fantastic option. You’ll find that Amazon’s all-new Echo offers a built-in Zigbee and Ring smart hub to command your devices. Plus, this allows you to simplify your existing setup if you have stand-alone Zigbee hubs already installed. With the included Hue bulbs, you’ll also be able to convert two existing lights into smart fixtures. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have a smart hub sorted, or just don’t want to spend $70 on a smart speaker, well, we’ve got you covered. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is a fantastic alternative and comes in at just $30. You could buy two of these and still have $10 leftover, though you’ll miss out on the built-in smart hub and bundled Hue bulbs here.

However, the Echo Glow could be what you’re after. It delivers a unique shape that matches the Echo Dot or Echo listed above, but instead of acting like a smart speaker, it’ll function as a LED light. That’s right, it’s a fun-shaped LED light that offers RGB coloring to add a bit of flair to your space at just $30.

Amazon Echo features:

Automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights

New look, new sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Simple to set up and use – To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately

