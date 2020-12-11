Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’s white TV stand: $189 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand for $188.99 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and is comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This white TV stand features dark hardware and delivers an elegant way to uphold up to 65-inch televisions. The entire unit boasts a 250-pound weight capacity and measures 24- by 58- by 16-inches. Pre-made cable management holes aim to make setting up your electronics a cinch. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Modernize your setup by using some of today’s savings on Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount Bracket at $30. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. I’ve used it in the past, and can vouch for how simple it is to install.

If your household is anything like mine, the pets like to watch TV too. Make yours more comfortable by grabbing Amazon’s XL Bolster Pet Bed at $24. This offer is the result of a 25% discount that we spotted about an hour ago. Typically you’d have to spend $32, helping further convey why this is a great time to buy one.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

