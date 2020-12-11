FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’s white TV stand: $189 (Reg. $240)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Reg. $240 $189

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand for $188.99 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and is comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This white TV stand features dark hardware and delivers an elegant way to uphold up to 65-inch televisions. The entire unit boasts a 250-pound weight capacity and measures 24- by 58- by 16-inches. Pre-made cable management holes aim to make setting up your electronics a cinch. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Modernize your setup by using some of today’s savings on Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount Bracket at $30. Not only is it a cinch to install, a slim design means it only pushes your TV out by an inch. It’s ready to accommodate 32- to 80-inch TVs. I’ve used it in the past, and can vouch for how simple it is to install.

If your household is anything like mine, the pets like to watch TV too. Make yours more comfortable by grabbing Amazon’s XL Bolster Pet Bed at $24. This offer is the result of a 25% discount that we spotted about an hour ago. Typically you’d have to spend $32, helping further convey why this is a great time to buy one.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new E...
Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundl...
Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree ...
Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long a...
RIDGID tools up to 40% off at Home Depot: Hammer Drill ...
Don’t forget your dog this Christmas: Amazon̵...
elago offers discounts on its iPhone and AirPods cases ...
Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collect...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More

All-new Fire TV update delivers profiles, Alexa improvements, streamlined main menu, more

Learn More

Samsung MicroLED TV stands at 110-inches, set for 2021 release

Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new Echo with two Hue Bulbs at $70

$70 Learn More
Reg. $85

Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle at a new low of $60

$60 Learn More
Reg. $40

Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40)

$24 Learn More

Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S with ‘same level of depth as the PC’

Learn More
28% off

Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long at $26 shipped on Amazon

$26 Learn More