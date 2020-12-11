FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RIDGID tools up to 40% off at Home Depot: Hammer Drill Combo Kit $279, more

Home Depot has kicked up a new RIDGID tool sale today with up to 40% off regular prices. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 2-tool Hammer Drill Combo Kit for $279. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention as well as the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle includes an impact driver and hammer drill, along with two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. Not to mention a carrying case to help keep things nice and tidy. You’ll have everything here you need for more robust jobs, where a standard drill won’t do the trick. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the RIDGID 22-inch Pro Gear Tool Box for $59. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $80. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This model sports a 2-wheel design and a lockable system that ensures your gear is safe. All-terrain wheels allow for easy portability to different areas around your worksite, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of RIDGID’s multi-day sale here at Home Depot where you’ll find additional deals on tools and more. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 18V 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt OCTANE Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) OCTANE 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 18-Volt OCTANE Brushless Hammer Drill and 6-Mode Impact Driver Kit features high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics that provide Best-in-Class power and intelligence. While providing increased performance with all RIDGID 18-Volt batteries, OCTANE tools provide Maximum Performance in High Demand Applications when paired with OCTANE batteries. 

