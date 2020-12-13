Hyper is launching its holiday sitewide sale today with 25% off the entire selection of its USB-C hubs, chargers, and Mac accessories. Just apply code 9TO5HOLIDAY at checkout in order to lock in the savings. Everything ships free across the board, as well.

With many of its popular iPad docks and latest USB-C GaN chargers on sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your Apple setup, no matter which device in your arsenal could use some new accessories. And of course, everything is highly-rated, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Amongst everything else included in the Hyper holiday sale here, our top pick falls to the HyperJuice 66W USB-C GaN Charger at $44.99. Down from its $60 going rate, this matching the best price we’ve seen. Delivering 66W of power via the two USB-C and USB-A ports, this charger utilizes GaN technology to achieve its compact form-factor. But if you’re in the market for something other than a new GaN charger, there’s plenty of USB-C hubs, UV sanitizers, and more on sale below.

Highlights from the Hyper holiday sale:

You’ll find plenty of additional Apple accessories on sale today as part of Hyper’s holiday sale, so be sure to shop everything right here. With 25% off sitewide, these are some of the best prices of the year, making now a great time to check some gifts off your holiday shopping list or refresh your charging kit.

