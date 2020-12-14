Anker charging Gold Box: $21 USB-C battery, $18 Qi, much more from $8

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of highly-rated Anker charging products for up to 45% off starting at $8. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Some of our top picks include:

Anker PowerCore Slim Battery features:

Portable Power: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our Slimmest power delivery power banks yet, with enough capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ Ipad Pro. And the 18W USB-C power delivery output provides fast charging for a huge range of phones and tablets including iPhone 11 Pro.

Triple Charging Modes: 18W power delivery USB-C port, poweriq-enabled USB-A port, and Trickle-Charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

Rapid Recharge: Power up your PowerCore in just 4.5 hours with a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger (not included). Recharging via USB-A charger and cable (not included) will take approximately 10.2 hours.

Quality Throughout: With a special edition green exterior and cool-blue LED light-wheel to display battery level, PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is premium both inside and out.

What You Get: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD Portable Charger, USB-C cable (Micro USB cable, USB-A to C cable and Lightning cable not included), travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

