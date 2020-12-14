FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Holiday guitar deals from $70: Fender Strat, Gibson, acoustics, and more up to $900 off

-
AdoramaFender
$800 off $70+

We have spotted a number of notable holiday guitar deals today starting from $70. First up, Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar (in Lake Placid Blue) for $519 shipped. Regularly as much as $800 from Adorama, this model sells in the $700 range right now at Guitar Center and Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. A perfect chance to put a beautiful Fender Strat under the tree this year, this model has 22 frets, a Maple fingerboard, a 5-position three pickup-setup, nickel/chrome hardware finish, and more. Ships with a 2-year Fender warranty and a 4+ star rating. Head below for the same deal on the Telecaster model and much more from $70

Holiday guitar deals:

If you do have a guitar player on your list this year, you really can’t go wrong scoring them some extra picks like this 12-pack of Dunlops for $3.50 or this discounted 25-pack for $6.50 Prime shipped. Either way, be sure to browse through our 2020 gift guide for musicians and this year’s our edition of the best MIDI keyboard controllers out there for more ideas. 

More on the Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar:

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Adorama

Fender

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

FUJIFILM’s INSTAX Mini 7S instant camera drops to...
Official iPhone cases are on sale from $10 in this Blac...
Save up to $150 on Synology DS1019+ NAS bundles at new ...
Adorama Black Friday 2019: Notable camera discounts, pr...
Adorama Black Friday 2018: VIP discounts, free shipping...
Canon unveils new ultra-portable IVY photo printer for ...
Brenthaven’s iPad Pro 9.7-inch case also keeps yo...
Dell’s ultra-thin 24-inch 1080p LED Monitor is on...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $67

Nodus’ gorgeous new leather iPhone 12 cases are here, pre-orders now 20% off

$54 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig falls to $32 (20% off), more from $15

$16+ Learn More

New HyperDrive Power Hub is ‘smaller than a deck of cards,’ powers Switch, MacBooks [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
36% off

Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts from $16 (Save up to 36%)

$16 Learn More
25% off

OtterBox holiday sale offers 25% off iPhone 12 cases, Star Wars and Disney gear, more

Now Live Learn More
Shop now

Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

46% off Learn More