We have spotted a number of notable holiday guitar deals today starting from $70. First up, Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar (in Lake Placid Blue) for $519 shipped. Regularly as much as $800 from Adorama, this model sells in the $700 range right now at Guitar Center and Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. A perfect chance to put a beautiful Fender Strat under the tree this year, this model has 22 frets, a Maple fingerboard, a 5-position three pickup-setup, nickel/chrome hardware finish, and more. Ships with a 2-year Fender warranty and a 4+ star rating. Head below for the same deal on the Telecaster model and much more from $70.

Holiday guitar deals:

If you do have a guitar player on your list this year, you really can’t go wrong scoring them some extra picks like this 12-pack of Dunlops for $3.50 or this discounted 25-pack for $6.50 Prime shipped. Either way, be sure to browse through our 2020 gift guide for musicians and this year’s our edition of the best MIDI keyboard controllers out there for more ideas.

More on the Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar:

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!